The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Charles Schwab worth $165,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

