The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 154.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $23,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,083 shares of company stock worth $4,163,725. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

