The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Insider Anna Fraser Sells 17,883 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66.

Shares of The Buckle stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 670,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,663. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Buckle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Buckle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Buckle by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

