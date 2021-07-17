The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $224.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.43.

Shares of BA stock opened at $217.74 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $561,857,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

