The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Up to $98.65

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.65, but opened at $100.90. The Blackstone Group shares last traded at $101.36, with a volume of 15,815 shares changing hands.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

