The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.