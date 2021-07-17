The Bank of Princeton Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

