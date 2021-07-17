The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 342.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $294,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

