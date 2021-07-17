The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

