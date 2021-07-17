The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.