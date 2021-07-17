The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $137.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 2,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in The Allstate by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Allstate by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.21. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.