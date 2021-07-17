TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$137.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.78.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$122.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.11. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The company has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.11.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total transaction of C$1,718,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$477,158,896.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

