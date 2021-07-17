TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $171.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to $171.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.62% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

TFII stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

