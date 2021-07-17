TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

