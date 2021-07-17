TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.92.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 307,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,647. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.