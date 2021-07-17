TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

