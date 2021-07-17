Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $484.37.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $644.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $64,456,354 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

