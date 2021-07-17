Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Down 82.0% in June

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 381,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

