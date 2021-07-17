Terracoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $638.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $545,088.33 and $638.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.68 or 0.01379236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00388138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00077343 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 157.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

