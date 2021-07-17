Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sells $684,700.44 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $119.89 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

