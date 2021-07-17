Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Tenneco worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tenneco by 2,889.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,922,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $15.86 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

