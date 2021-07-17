Telsey Advisory Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $79.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.74.

L Brands stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after buying an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L Brands by 687.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $187,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

