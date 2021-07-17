Telcoin (TEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.96 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Telcoin has a market cap of $657.79 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00790969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

