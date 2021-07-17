TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. Analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 79,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 162,010 shares of company stock worth $2,069,493. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

