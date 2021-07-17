Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 30th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

Shares of THW opened at $16.53 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

