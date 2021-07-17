Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 30th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.
Shares of THW opened at $16.53 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
