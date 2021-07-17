TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,673 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of TEGNA worth $40,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after buying an additional 195,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 47.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 312,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after buying an additional 225,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 67.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 254,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 102,914 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.