Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.