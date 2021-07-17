Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $65,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 32.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $2,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

SNPS stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $276.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,190. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.50 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.