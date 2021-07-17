Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 10,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Synectics alerts:

The company has a market cap of £22.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

In related news, insider Stephen Coggins purchased 13,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.