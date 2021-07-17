Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 10,206 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of £22.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.
About Synectics (LON:SNX)
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
