Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.