SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.