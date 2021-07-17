Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NOVA opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

