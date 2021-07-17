Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

SU stock opened at C$26.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.12. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

