Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.
SU stock opened at C$26.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.12. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
