Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. However, the pandemic-induced oil price weakness meant that Suncor could not make it through 2020 unscathed. Moreover, Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production for 2020. The firm's 2020 production of 695,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day declined 11% from the previous year. Hence, the firm warrants a cautious stance.”

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

