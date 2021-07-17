Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a positive rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $36,018,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $10,606,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $2,976,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

