Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $17.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMMCF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities started coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.66 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

