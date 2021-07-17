Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Acquires $236,400.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Olivier Rabiller acquired 40,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $236,400.00.

RGR stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 125,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,276. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

