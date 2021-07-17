Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.91

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.