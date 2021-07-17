Stuart J. Zimmer Purchases 3,500,000 Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Stock

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) CEO Stuart J. Zimmer bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZTAQU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

