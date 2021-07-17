Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Down 72.6% in June

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ STRS opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

