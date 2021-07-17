StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

