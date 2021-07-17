Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Quotient Call Options (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,314 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,081% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quotient by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Quotient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QTNT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 828,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,686. The stock has a market cap of $343.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quotient in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

