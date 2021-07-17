Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 43,778 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

On Friday, June 18th, Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80.

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

