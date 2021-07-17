Stifel Financial Corp Sells 66,313 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $958.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

