Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,671 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 368,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

