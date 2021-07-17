Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,682 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

