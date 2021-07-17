Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,127 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $2,272,695.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.