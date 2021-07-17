Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.54 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

