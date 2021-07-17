Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 129.2% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 283,294 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $7,894,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.98.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.