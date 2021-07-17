Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

